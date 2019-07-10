Среда 10 июля , 04:07
Актер и телеведущий Оскар Кучера в пятый раз стал отцом

Юлия Курганова
• 03:52 • 10 июля 2019
Оскар Кучера и его супруга Юлия воспитывают четверых детей
Фото: https://www.instagram.com/oskarkuchera/

Российский актер и телеведущий Оскар Кучера сообщил, что его жена Юлия родила сына. Теперь у звезды пятеро детей. У артиста есть ребенок от предыдущего брака с победительницей конкурса красоты Майей Марковой, и трое сыновей и дочь от нынешней супруги.

Многие знаменитости уже поздравили счастливого многодетного отца. Певец Денис Клявер, юморист Гарик Харламов, певица Саша Савельева, балерина Анастасия Волочкова, телеведущая и коллега актера Лера Кудрявцева оставили свои комментарии под постом Оскара Кучеры в Instagram.

Читайте также: Сергей Лазарев поделился фотографиями подросшего сына

