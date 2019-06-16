Кейт Миддлтон заподозрили в неправильном ношении платья
Новое платье герцогини Кембриджской Кейт Миддлтон вызвало неоднозначную реакцию у пользователей Сети. Они заподозрили супругу принца в ношении наряда «задом наперед».
Предметом обсуждения стало необычное расположение молнии — в новом платье, которое Кейт Миддлтон надела на банкет в честь недели National Addictions Awareness, она расположена спереди, а не сзади. Фотография наряда была опубликована на официальной странице королевской семьи в соцсети Instagram.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of Action on Addiction, attended the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week. Before the dinner, The Duchess of Cambridge met former Action on Addiction clients Jay Otty and Melanie Bennett, who worked to prepare food for the gala dinner. Jay is a key member of the ‘front of house’ staff at @Brink_Liverpool – Action on Addiction’s ‘dry bar’ in the city. He has worked in the hospitality industry for seven years, having now been clean and sober for nine years. Melanie says that Action on Addiction’s Self-Help Addiction Recovery Programme, which taught her coping mechanisms and new behaviours, and started the grieving process for her father which she had been blocking for ten years, helped saved her life. Speaking at the dinner, The Duchess said: "What’s remarkable about Action on Addiction is that it goes beyond helping those who are suffering on the courageous journey into recovery – it also lends direct support to the children and families affected by addiction – for as long as it takes." Action on Addiction is the only UK addictions charity that works across all the areas of research, treatment, family support and professional education. The aim of Addiction Awareness Week is to provide a platform for focused conversations about the many different facets of addiction, to enable a wide range of organisations to engage with people and families who may be affected by addiction, and to raise public awareness of the far-reaching and negative effects of addiction. The ultimate aim is that as honest but inspirational stories are shared, those affected by addiction will then feel more able to take the necessary steps to access help, hope and freedom from their addiction. @ActionOnAddiction #AddictionAwarenessWeek
Публикация от Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal)
Позже выяснилось, что расположение молнии — задумка модельера, а не ошибка герцогини Кембриджской.
