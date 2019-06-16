Воскресенье 16 июня , 14:06
Кейт Миддлтон заподозрили в неправильном ношении платья

Илья Зуев
• 08:32 • 16 июня 2019
Позже выяснилось, что расположение молнии — задумка модельера
0
doc75taua0o5za1k1wcqmzn
Позже выяснилось, что расположение молнии — задумка модельера
Фото: Фотография из Instagram (@katemiddletonphotos)

Новое платье герцогини Кембриджской Кейт Миддлтон вызвало неоднозначную реакцию у пользователей Сети. Они заподозрили супругу принца в ношении наряда «задом наперед».

Предметом обсуждения стало необычное расположение молнии — в новом платье, которое Кейт Миддлтон надела на банкет в честь недели National Addictions Awareness, она расположена спереди, а не сзади. Фотография наряда была опубликована на официальной странице королевской семьи в соцсети Instagram.

 
Позже выяснилось, что расположение молнии — задумка модельера, а не ошибка герцогини Кембриджской.

Меган Маркл решила обогнать Кейт Миддлтон по популярности в соцсетях

Теги:
Более тысячи человек обратились в центр «Моя работа» для поиска вакансии
14:1916 июня 2019
Город
Олимпийскую сборную России в «Лужниках» проводили на II Европейские игры
13:3316 июня 2019
Спорт
Восемь человек погибли в ДТП с участием микроавтобуса под Воронежем
12:5816 июня 2019
Происшествия
Пассажирский поезд Брянск — Москва потерял вагон
12:2916 июня 2019
Происшествия
Каникулы с пользой: технопарки откроют тематические смены для школьников
12:1416 июня 2019
Город
Авиакомпания «Россия» проверит обслуживание рейсов после пропажи кота
12:1416 июня 2019
Происшествия
Екатеринбургская епархия передумала строить храм в сквере
11:5316 июня 2019
Общество
«Оранжевый» уровень погодной опасности объявили в Москве на 17 июня
11:4516 июня 2019
Город
Более 5 миллионов человек посетили московские «Времена и эпохи»
11:1816 июня 2019
Город
Роспотребнадзор дал рекомендации по выбору клубники
11:0016 июня 2019
Потребление
Москва вошла в тройку лидеров среди городов для медицинского туризма
10:4816 июня 2019
Город
Сергей Собянин поздравил медиков с профессиональным праздником
10:2816 июня 2019
Город
ДТП с легковым автомобилем произошло на Симферопольском шоссе
10:1916 июня 2019
Происшествия
Семинары и мастер-классы пройдут в центрах «Мои документы»
10:1016 июня 2019
Город
Московские нейрохирурги начали использовать новую методику для операций
09:4116 июня 2019
Здоровье
Почти 30 рейсов отменили и задержали в аэропортах Москвы
09:2116 июня 2019
Внутренняя политика
Игры медвежат из Амурской области попали на фото
08:3916 июня 2019
Животные
Около 14 тысяч российских отцов взяли декрет в 2018 году
07:5316 июня 2019
Общество
Порошенко обвинили в росте газовых тарифов на Украине
07:3716 июня 2019
В мире
Ученые рассказали, сколько надо спать для хорошего внешнего вида
07:1716 июня 2019
Наука
Дождливая погода ожидает жителей столицы в воскресенье
06:4916 июня 2019
Город
Дональд Трамп прокомментировал информацию о кибератаках США на Россию
06:2216 июня 2019
В мире
Расписание электричек Ленинградского направления изменится в июне
05:5516 июня 2019
Город
Внедорожник стоимостью 3,5 миллиона рублей угнали у бизнесмена в Ясеневе
04:5616 июня 2019
Происшествия
Исследователи выяснили опасность для здоровья офисной работы
04:4016 июня 2019
Здоровье
Эксперты рассказали, во сколько обойдется школьнику выпускной банкет
04:0916 июня 2019
Общество
Взрыв разрушил три гаража в центральной части столицы Украины
03:0116 июня 2019
Происшествия
Полицейские обнаружили у москвича больше килограмма наркотиков
02:2616 июня 2019
Происшествия
Ученые создали искусственный интеллект, понимающий младенцев
02:0416 июня 2019
Наука
Первая женщина-президент в Словакии Зузана Чапутова приняла присягу
01:4016 июня 2019
В мире
Взрыв произошел в центре Киева
00:4016 июня 2019
Происшествия
Эксперты рассказали о влиянии травяных чаев на здоровье
00:2216 июня 2019
Здоровье
Медик рассказал о трех простых способах улучшить память
23:2215 июня 2019
Здоровье
Южный вестибюль станции метро «Спортивная» начал работать только на вход
22:5415 июня 2019
Город
Архиепископ Парижа рассказал, сколько уже потрачено на восстановление Нотр-Дама
22:2415 июня 2019
Культура
Более 30 рейсов задержали и отменили в столичных аэропортах
22:1315 июня 2019
Город
Стартовали работы по монтажу башенных кранов в ЖК «Царицыно»
21:2815 июня 2019
Город
Пять человек спасли в результате пожара на северо-востоке Москвы
20:5615 июня 2019
Происшествия
«Аэрофлот» включит дебошира самолета Барселона — Москва в черный список
20:4315 июня 2019
Происшествия
Первая служба после пожара началась в Нотр-Даме
20:1915 июня 2019
Религия
Алина Загитова представила новое показательное выступление
20:0215 июня 2019
Спорт
Суд отправил под домашний арест бизнесмена Альберта Худояна
19:3415 июня 2019
Происшествия
СК по Московской области проверит данные о пострадавшем ребенке на картинге
19:0715 июня 2019
Происшествия
Суд продлил арест сыну экс-хоккеиста Соколова по делу об убийстве матери
18:5015 июня 2019
Происшествия
Трамп предрек Америке экономический крах, если он проиграет на выборах
18:4715 июня 2019
В мире
Три автомобиля столкнулись в Басманном районе столицы
18:3115 июня 2019
Происшествия
Россия готова сотрудничать с новым правительством Молдавии
18:2015 июня 2019
Внешняя политика
Орешкин: Россия и Белоруссия сблизились в вопросах интеграции
18:0115 июня 2019
Внешняя политика
Пассажиров метро предупредили о возможных ограничениях на станциях
17:2115 июня 2019
Город
Российские волейболисты одержали седьмую победу подряд в Лиге наций
16:5315 июня 2019
Спорт
ЦОДД рассказал, как наблюдает за автомобилистами
16:3415 июня 2019
Город
Хлопок произошел в одном из зданий Ваганьковского кладбища
16:2415 июня 2019
Происшествия
Одна полоса движения перекрыта на МКАД из-за ДТП с участием шести машин
16:1215 июня 2019
Происшествия
Сергей Собянин рассказал о поликлинике, доброжелательной к ребенку
15:5715 июня 2019
Город
Появились подробности контракта Емельяненко с американской организацией
15:3415 июня 2019
Спорт
Российские фильмы будут представлены на Шанхайском кинофестивале
15:1615 июня 2019
Кино
Итальянский режиссер Франко Дзеффирелли скончался в Риме на 97-м году жизни
15:0815 июня 2019
Культура
МВД попросило арестовать бизнесмена Худояна по делу о мошенничестве
14:2115 июня 2019
Происшествия
Россиянам напомнили об эпидемии лихорадки денге в Таиланде
14:0715 июня 2019
Общество
Сергей Собянин рассказал о начале работ по продлению Люблинско-Дмитровской линии
14:0615 июня 2019
Город
Сбой в системе регистрации пассажиров произошел во Внукове
13:5715 июня 2019
Происшествия
Замминистра обороны РФ Тимур Иванов открыл памятник военным медикам в Москве
13:4115 июня 2019
Город
Лучшим столичным медицинским работникам вручили награды
13:1415 июня 2019
Здоровье
Туристы из России пострадали при ДТП в Турции
13:0115 июня 2019
Происшествия
Самолет из Москвы задел хвостом полосу при посадке в Краснодаре
12:2515 июня 2019
Происшествия
Художник «Ну, погоди!» назвал прототип Зайца
11:5015 июня 2019
Общество
Синоптик рассказала, какая погода ожидает москвичей в начале недели
11:4515 июня 2019
Общество
Финал конкурса исторических проектов «Времена и эпохи» состоится 16 июня
11:3815 июня 2019
Город
СМИ: Полет разбившегося в Шереметьеве SSJ воссоздадут летчики-испытатели
11:3615 июня 2019
Происшествия
Более четырех тысяч школьников побывали на «Исторических субботах»
11:3015 июня 2019
Город
Кокорин и Мамаев смогут отбыть оставшийся срок наказания в «Бутырке»
10:5215 июня 2019
Общество
Владимир Путин подарил Си Цзиньпину российское мороженое
10:3915 июня 2019
Внешняя политика
Неизвестный украл 4 миллиона рублей из квартиры пенсионера в Лианозове
10:2815 июня 2019
Происшествия
Выставка для выпускников пройдет в парке «Сокольники»
10:1615 июня 2019
Город
Йога, танцы и еда: куда пойти в Москве на выходных
10:0515 июня 2019
Город
Форум социальных инноваций пройдет в Москве
09:2715 июня 2019
Город
Роскомнадзор заблокировал ресурс с данными 900 тысяч клиентов банков России
08:5215 июня 2019
Общество
Москва вошла в число городов, где первыми появятся зоны эксплуатации 5G
07:2215 июня 2019
Общество
Аналитики назвали лучшие курорты СНГ для россиян
06:5415 июня 2019
Туризм
Госдума обяжет театры возвращать деньги за билеты заболевшим зрителям
06:3515 июня 2019
Закон
Синоптики предупредили москвичей о дождях и северном ветре в субботу
06:1215 июня 2019
Город
Аналитики отметили резкое падение спроса на седаны из-за внедорожников
05:5715 июня 2019
Общество
Программу борьбы с астероидами оценили в десятки миллиардов рублей
05:3715 июня 2019
Наука
Три человека пострадали в аварии на юго-западе Москвы
05:1415 июня 2019
Происшествия
Москва вошла в число лучших городов для отдыха с отцом
04:3615 июня 2019
Туризм
Средний размер кредита в России достиг исторического максимума
04:1515 июня 2019
Финансы
Хабиб Нурмагомедов признался, что не испытывает удовольствия от побед
03:1315 июня 2019
Спорт
Археологи раскопали «британские Помпеи»
02:5015 июня 2019
Наука
Глава НАСА подсчитал расходы на освоение Луны
02:2315 июня 2019
В мире
Четыре десятка рейсов отменили и задержали в аэропортах Москвы
01:5215 июня 2019
Транспорт
Эндокринолог предупредила об опасности интервального голодания
01:3815 июня 2019
Здоровье
Вылетевший в Москву самолет вынужденно вернулся в Алжир
01:1615 июня 2019
Происшествия
«Аэрофлот» раскрыл детали происшествия на рейсе Барселона — Москва
00:3515 июня 2019
Происшествия
Палеонтологи нашли новое доказательство появления первых людей в Африке
00:1515 июня 2019
Наука
Человека спасли при падении машины в Москву-реку
23:5314 июня 2019
Происшествия
Следователи организовали проверку после жесткой посадки самолета в Подмосковье
23:3114 июня 2019
Происшествия
Расписание «Сапсанов» изменят в сентябре
23:1814 июня 2019
Транспорт
Злоумышленники ранили ножом двух мужчин в магазине на западе Москвы
22:3614 июня 2019
Происшествия
Жители перекрыли трассу М-5 после конфликта в Пензенской области
22:3114 июня 2019
Происшествия
Около трех тысяч многолетних растений посадят в центре Москвы
21:5914 июня 2019
Город
Павел Климкин прокомментировал слухи о своем назначении послом Украины в США
21:5414 июня 2019
В мире
«Девочку-маугли» научили самостоятельно одеваться и ездить на самокате
21:3114 июня 2019
Дети
Пожар на полигоне в Воронежской области потушили
21:2614 июня 2019
Происшествия
Ученые: В России пожилые мужчины все чаще уходят в женские профессии
21:1814 июня 2019
Общество
Два корпуса жилого комплекса «Царицыно» введут в эксплуатацию
21:1014 июня 2019
Город
Сергей Собянин сообщил о старте голосования за лучший проект столицы
21:0314 июня 2019
Город
Фотографию Маяковского и картину Цоя выставили на аукцион
20:5914 июня 2019
Город
Около пятнадцати процентов месячной нормы осадков выпало 14 июня
20:4614 июня 2019
Город
Старший сын хоккеиста Соколова дал первые показания по делу об убийстве матери
20:3614 июня 2019
Происшествия
Российская шахматистка поборется за титул чемпионки мира
20:3214 июня 2019
Спорт
Замдиректора Театра кукол имени Образцова уволен с должности
20:1814 июня 2019
Культура
Скоростной лимит не будут повышать на федеральных трассах Москвы
19:5514 июня 2019
Город
Названы самые дорогие игроки чемпионата России по футболу
19:5514 июня 2019
Спорт
Звание заслуженного артиста России получил Вячеслав Бутусов
19:5314 июня 2019
Город
Актер Ален Делон попал в больницу
19:2614 июня 2019
Звезды
Столица представила туристические программы на международной выставке
19:2114 июня 2019
Туризм
Самолет до Москвы из Барселоны направили в Варшаву из-за поведения пассажира
19:1714 июня 2019
Происшествия
Сергей Собянин вручил премии Москвы в области медицины
19:1314 июня 2019
Город
Движение на Ярославском направлении МЖД введено в график
18:5014 июня 2019
Транспорт
Российского спортсмена убили в Лос-Анджелесе
18:3414 июня 2019
Происшествия
Наивный покупатель. Уловки столичных торговцев экопродукт...

11 июня 18:42
Эфиры Вечерка-ТВ

Что работодатель получает, экономя на зарплате сотруднико...

Точка ГОСТа. Чем грозит отмена советских стандартов...

Выпускной на миллион

Александр Лосото

Врач и машина

Ольга Кузьмина

Советский Джон Леннон

Евгения Стогова

Выбирайтесь из клетки туроператоров...

Екатерина Рощина

Маленькие принцы московских двориков...

Ольга Маховская

Тришкин кафтан для рожениц

Георгий Бовт

Вырастет ли нефть до 150 долларов за баррель...

Юрий Совцов

Цифровизация жулья

Ольга Кузьмина

Собчак против Малышевой. Что осталось за кадром...

