Число подписчиков Ольги Бузовой в инстаграме достигло 16 миллионов

Татьяна Плотникова
• 02:57 • 9 июля 2019
Звезда заверила, что читает все, что ей пишут, поскольку подписчики являются частью ее жизни
Звезда заверила, что читает все, что ей пишут, поскольку подписчики являются частью ее жизни
Фото: Официальная страница Ольги Бузовой в instagram (https://www.instagram.com/buzova86/?hl=ru)

Телеведущая Ольга Бузова поблагодарила своих поклонников за то, что они сделали ее страницу в Instagram самой популярной в России.

Число подписчиков Бузовой достигло 16 миллионов человек. Звезда заверила, что читает все, что ей пишут, поскольку подписчики являются частью ее жизни.

Ранее Ольга Бузова выступила с громким заявлением: по ее словам, она теперь популярнее президента Российской Федерации Владимира Путина. Как утверждает теледива, статистика поисковых запросов выглядит следующим образом: Ольга Бузова — 58 процентов. Владимир Путин — 42 процента. 

Читайте также: Бузова и Батрутдинов будут вместе искать любовь в новом телешоу

